WWE News: Sean Waltman Comments On NXT Match, WWE Network, More

September 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
X-Pac Sean Waltman

– Sean Waltman was in attendance for last night’s NXT live event in Daytona Beach, which was headlined by Imperium vs. The Forgotten Sons. Waltman walked away impressed with the match. You can find full results from NXT live in Daytona by clicking here.

– WWE sent out the following email, apologizing for Network issues fans may have experienced.

“You may have experienced a technical issue with WWE Network earlier this evening. The matter has been resolved, and you can now access the Network and watch tonight’s episode of NXT on demand. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

– The latest “I Love Kicks” episode featuring Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods.

article topics :

Sean Waltman, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

