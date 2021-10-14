Sean Waltman Says NXT Needs Fresh Blood in Creative, Talks Joe Gacy’s New Character

Sean Waltman shared his thoughts on NXT needing “fresh blood” in its creative direction as well as Joe Gacy’s new character on his latest podcast. Waltman weighed in on NXT 2.0 on the latest Pro Wrestling 4 Life, and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On NXT needing a younger creative perspective: “Who’s in charge of the creative direction of of NXT? You can’t have 60+ year-old people in charge of the creative direction of a show that’s geared towards young people. Maybe oversee it but you got to let young, fresh blood make those decisions. We got to be self aware enough to know that we don’t and I’m including me too as a 50-year-old man, we don’t f**king know what they (young people) want. We might think we do or we might think we know what’s best for them, but we don’t f**king know. We need to f**king listen to people that do.”

On Joe Gacy’s character: “That was f**king brutal. If you’re doing that to specifically get at a certain group of people, you lost the f**king plot. That was f**king rotten. Some of the worst sh*t I’ve ever seen on a wrestling TV show.”

On Kenn Doane coming in as a Performance Center coach: “I have a limited experience with Kenn Doane. We had a match one time on a show. It was a crazy show. I don’t want to get into all the hijinks that happened but I had a really nice match with him. He impressed me. He knows what’s up in there. He’s a good guy to have. I would be very comfortable having him as one of the coaches if I was running the Performance Center, very solid. Here’s the thing, not every coach has to have been in the main event and have drawn all the money. Other people that were maybe just mid-card guys still have a lot to offer.”