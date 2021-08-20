Sean Waltman On Goldberg Possibly Winning WWE Title, Potential Goldberg vs. Riddle Match

Sean Waltman doesn’t see Goldberg winning the WWE Title at SummerSlam, and he discussed why on his latest podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the SummerSlam match and more on the latest Pro Wrestling 4 Life, and you can see some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On the idea that Goldberg might win the WWE Title at SummerSlam: “Why? To do what? Do they have someone else in mind for Goldberg to drop it to? He’s gonna get mainstream buzz regardless whether he wins the title or not. Sometimes he has to come through.”

On Goldberg and Lashley’s Raw segment: “I enjoyed that segment they did. People like Bill still, and people complain and say he shouldn’t be there, whatever, but a lot of people REALLY like Goldberg and those people count too. I think there should be enough toys in the toy box for everyone to be able to play with something.”

On a possible match between Goldberg and Riddle: “I can see business being done between Goldberg and Riddle. It would be great. It legitimately would be great. It’d be good business. I understand his (Goldberg’s) BJJ background, but it didn’t work out too good for him when he tried to throw some of that into the match. I just don’t think people want to f**king see it from him. The criticisms that Riddle’s always had for Goldberg is the sh*t that people like Goldberg for. They don’t want to see Goldberg do anything more than a Jackhammer, a spear and a couple other things he does.”’