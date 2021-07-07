Sean Waltman on How Big the nWo Became, Wrestlers He Wants to Face for a Comeback

– WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka Syxx and X-Pac) appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and discussed his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Sean Waltman on the nWo: “Yeah. It was bigger than it was. It took on a whole new life. A couple of years ago, one of the Kardashian’s had one of our shirts on.”

His thoughts on nWo compared to D-X: “When I was in nWo, we were like gangsters. You know, we were rolling on somebody. But D-X, you know, was fun.”

Waltman on siding with D-X at WrestleMania 31: “First of all, I’m not the one that made the decision. If I would have been on there [nWo], the odds would have been way off. We didn’t know until the night before. I was happy to take a bump in front of 60,000 people. It was nice to have Stinger [Sting] involved and catching Stinger from off the top. I was the one who took all the brunt on that [brawling] if you go back and watch it, by the way.”

On wrestlers he’d like to work with if he gets back in the ring: “I tell ya what, Sami Zayn. There are some people in NXT like Santos Escobar, I see you. There’s some tag [team groups] like MSK. I love those guys. Maybe do a six-man tag with them. I don’t know; there are so many, a ton.”