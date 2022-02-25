Sean Waltman On Making His In-Ring Return With GCW, How Long It May Last

Sean Waltman recently discussed making his return to the ring for GCW, why now is the right time for him to return and more. Waltman spoke with Fightful ahead of his appearance on Friday’s GCW show, and you can see some highlights below:

On making his in-ring return: “I decided I was going to get everything fixed that I could get fixed. I still have one or two little things on my body that are nagging me, but whatever. I feel great. I decided I’m going to make a bit of a comeback. I understand there’s a lot of guys my age and even a bit older that are talking about making comebacks, or are currently making comebacks, and I’m all for all of it. So, you know, there’s one more to add to the list right here.”

On his in-ring return taking place with GCW: “Anyway. So once I got once I had the surgery, and everything was going good, I just got connected with Brett Lauderdale and GCW because I knew them from back east, I worked for them — they just became Game Changer Wrestling, maybe the last time I worked it up, but man that was several years back I was having those matches where I was still able to get in there, and do my four or five greatest hits as far as moves go. That’s kind of what people want to see. But that wasn’t good enough for me. I don’t even feel great about those matches. I don’t want to — I didn’t want to end it on that.

“I just really dig GCW, man. I mean, they don’t look at like — they try a lot of different things, man and some of it doesn’t work, and that’s okay. I just love their spirit. I love how I feel when I’m around all their talent, their roster, and they’ve all been great to me, man.”

On wanting to add more viewers to GCW: “Like I was saying, you got a bunch of old guys coming around. Jeff Jarrett was there. Guys like the Jeffs and the Matt Cardonas that one might argue are just there to take the money. At least Matt is, ‘cause he makes no bones about it, right? Nothing against Jeff, ‘cause Jeff and I are friends. We get along great and he looked great at the Hammerstein. Not trying to throw shade there. I’m just saying there’s a lot of guys my age making comebacks. I’m grateful to GCW because they’ve kind of welcomed me with open arms and, you know, hopefully, I can bring some new eyeballs on their product.”

On how long he expects his comeback tour to last: “First of all, this Friday it’ll be my first time back in the ring. I’m just gonna see how I feel in this match before I start making any big plans moving forward. But I have tentative plans. Some good shit, man. It’s not like I’m gonna go out there and do this until the end of the year and then I’m done. As long as I feel good, I’ll still do matches. I don’t want to go out there and just be all over the place. I want them to be special matches, you know?”