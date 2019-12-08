Sean Waltman On NXT Talent Not Wanting to Go to Raw or Smackdown, Pay Disparity on NXT Being Addressed

– On the latest X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman discussed the recent spate of NXT stars who have expressed reluctance to go to the main roster. Waltman and his co-hosts talked about Tomasso Ciampa’s recent comments on Chasing Glory where he said he told people he would retire if he got moved to the “main roster.” Waltman noted that it’s partially a generational difference and added that there have been certain things said about how the pay disparity between Raw/Smackdown and NXT will be addressed with NXT’s new TV deal.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full video, are below:

On talent not wanting to move to Raw or Smackdown for more money: “Not really [the case anymore]. Yeah, not really. And it’s hard for a lot of people my age and you know, my generation and older generations to understand that. Because we were driven by money. I mean, not me as much as some people like Big Kev — very money oriented. And we all like money, and that was a big driving force. But you know, money doesn’t spend very well if you’re not f**king happy. And the younger generations are realizing that, that there are more important things. And people my age are scratching our heads, going ‘What the f**k?’ We don’t know how to deal with that, because you can’t hold things over somebody’s head. Good for him, good for Ciampa.”

On whether NXT talent will get a pay increase as the brand starts generation more revenue: “Absolutely, yeah. I’m not going to go into details, but it was addressed. Just a different thing with the new TV deal for NXT, how things are going to be different, but certain things are gonna stay the same. I definitely am not going into detail on that but [it’s been addressed].”

On the difference in opinions among NXT talent about moving to other brands: “I think there’s different trains of thought dependent on who you talk to down there. Because NXT has a real — the demographic is very broad … There’s people that have just started, that don’t have any experience, there’s people that have been around forever. There’s older people, younger people, you know. There’s are a few people that are pushing 40 on the NXT roster. So there’s going to be different mentalities. And there are some people that have military backgrounds, that have a different mentality because of that, you know? So yeah, it depends on who you talk too. I know certain people that are doing really well there that are kinda like thinking that a main roster move might be good for them.”

