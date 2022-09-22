Sean Waltman On the Possibility of Joining WWE’s Creative Team

Sean Waltman has helped out in WWE from time to time, and he recently weighed in on the idea of potentially joining the company’s creative team. The WWE Hall of Famer did a virtual signing for K&S Wrestle Fest and during it, he was asked about how he would react if Triple H asked him to join the WWE creative team.

“If they asked me, ‘Hey man, we could really use your help with this,’ I wouldn’t say no,” Waltman said (per Wrestling Inc). “But I just don’t see where I’m this f**king creative genius that’s going to go in there and, you know, bring some revolution.”

He continued, “That was me, personally, I was that way years ago, but that was years ago, man. Like, we need young people, we need young, fresh minds that know what the f**k – what’s hip. Like, I learn from young people … I like to think I’m self-aware enough to know I’m not [ready for that]. I can help with things but here’s the thing, man, I have a really nice balance in my life right now and I have a nice relationship with WWE and f**king everyone for that matter, as far as I’m concerned, and I don’t want to f**k that up.”