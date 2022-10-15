Sean Waltman on WWE Names He Would Like to Face If He Was Younger

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman singled out Butch (formerly Pete Dunne) of The Brawling Brutes and Austin Theory as current WWE Superstars he’d like to get into the ring with. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sean Waltman on Butch: “Pete Dunne, that guy is excellent. I would really like to have a match with that guy … there’s a lot of young blood out there that’s really promising that I look at and go, ‘man if I was 25 or if I was 30’ … even Austin Theory … is another guy I could image doing really great things in there with when I was younger.”

Waltman on time catching up with him: “Dude, I’m old though. I had two matches this year and I ended up with a torn bicep. I had my bicep fixed and I’m like, ‘dude, what was I thinking man?’ I can still do it, but man, I felt like dog s**t afterwards. I can’t imagine how (Ric) Flair felt.”