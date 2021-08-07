Sean Waltman on WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Suspects There’s More to the Story

– During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent WWE release of Bray Wyatt that took place last week. Below are some highlights of Waltman commenting on Bray Wyatt (via WrestlingInc.com):

Waltman on Wyatt’s release: “I don’t know man. There must be more to the story than anyone knows. It doesn’t have to be, but it seems there might be because it doesn’t make any sense. I mean, I guess maybe if you’re strictly looking at it from the accounting books, profits and losses, ‘Okay, let’s get rid of anyone with a big fat downside guarantee.’ You’re really testing the goodwill of the people that support the product. I wasn’t around enough, so it’s hard for me. Obviously, he’s brilliant. On a personal level, I could tell you, he’s a great guy. People say that about a lot of people, and there’s a lot of great guys, great women out there. It’s weird.”

Waltman on if he has any insight into WWE releasing some big names: “I don’t. It’s speculation. People will say, ‘Oh, they’re just flooding the market with talent so AEW will have this huge payroll.’ It doesn’t make any sense.”