Various News: Sean Waltman Pays Respect To Masa Saito, The Top 10 Moments From Raw, 5 Things to Know Before Tonight’s Smackdown

– Sean Waltman posted the following on Twitter, paying tribute to Masa Saito, who recently passed away…

We lost an all time great in Masa Saito. I had the honor of wrestling Masa. He brought me to NJPW after that. I encourage anyone unfamiliar w/his body of work, to go down a Masa Saito rabbit hole if you get a chance. I'm extremely saddened by his death, as are so many others.#RIP pic.twitter.com/mmnfx45qHT — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 16, 2018

– Here are 5 things you need to know before tonight’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…