Sean Waltman Praises Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37

Sean Waltman was a big fan of Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks’ main event match at night one of WrestleMania 37. Waltman discussed the match during the latest episode of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast and had great things to say about it.

“Nothing came close to Bianca and Sasha,” Waltman said of the match (per Fightful). “That was huge. Cheers to TJ Wilson for producing that. I felt feelings that I haven’t felt in a long time for a pro wrestling match. It was really important. Some people might go, ‘it’s not Black history, it’s not women’s history, it’s just history.’ No, this is historical for Black women. In general, Black women do not get the credit that they deserve. To see that and to see Bianca out there trying to hold back the tears. I’m trying not to cry right now. I know them. I worked with Bianca at the Performance Center and I’ve known Sasha for a while when she was with FCW. It was so cool to see it. It was important and it was a great match. A great main event.”

Belair defeated Banks in the main event of the first night to claim the Smackdown Women’s Championship.