Sean Waltman: ‘Any Promotion Would be Lucky to Have Drew Gulak on Their Roster’

– As previously reported, Drew Gulak is now a free agent after his WWE contract expired last week after his match on Smackdown. Gulak has at least one staunch fan and supporter who is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman recently commented on Gulak and had high praise for the former Cruiserweight champion.

Waltman wrote on his Twitter account, “Any promotion would be lucky to have Drew Gulak on their roster. I’m a big fan of that guy.” You can check out that tweet below.