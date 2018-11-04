Sean Waltman Praises Talent of Io Shirai, Thinks She Is a Big Star, Discusses Potential of Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey

– During a recent edition of his podcast, Sean Waltman discussed the WWE women’s division and who he sees as the next big stars. Waltman was especially high on Io Shirai. Below are some highlights (Transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Waltman on a potential Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey feud: “[Shayna] has adapted to the actual pro wrestling style a little bit more… There’s a little bit more rope work going on in her matches. I actually look pretty far down the road and I see some big money being made with Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey. Far down the road, but both of them need more experience to be in there with each other in a huge match like that ’cause usually you need someone, one of the two people needs a lot of experience but still I can see them out there.”

His thoughts on Io Shirai: “She’s a big star. Sh** I am watching her in there, and I’m watching her ring presence, and I am watching her tie Toni Storm up in holds and she has a big ole grin on her face and she’s just owning it in there. She knows what’s up. She knows what to do in there, we’re gonna see a lot more of her.