Sean Waltman Praises Keith Lee After AEW Dynamite, Says His Throw Was More Impressive Than Ahmed Johnson’s

In a series of posts on Twitter, Sean Waltman praised the AEW debut of Keith Lee last night, making special note of the biel throw that Lee used on Isiah Kassidy. At first, he remembered being thrown farther in a match with Ahmed Johnson, but after seeing the clip, admitted that Lee’s throw was more impressive.

He wrote: “Believe it or not, Ahmed Johnson actually threw me even farther than this at an MSG house show. The ring is 2 feet longer & my ass still landed on the top turnbuckle.”

Then later: “It wasn’t the top turnbuckle after all. And it wasn’t nearly as impressive as Keith’s after watching them both.”

He also defended Ahmed from fans, noting that he was not lazy and was fine to work with.

