WWE News: Sean Waltman Praises Ricochet vs. Cesaro, Zack Ryder Promotes New Shirt, More Raw Video Highlights

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, praised Ricochet vs. Cesaro from last night’s edition of Raw on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE Raw tag team champion Zack Ryder promoted the new shirt for him and his tag team partner, Curt Hawkins. The shirt says “Win or Lose Never Defeated.” You can check it out below.

– Here are some more video highlights from last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw:














