WWE News: Sean Waltman Praises Ricochet vs. Cesaro, Zack Ryder Promotes New Shirt, More Raw Video Highlights
– WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, praised Ricochet vs. Cesaro from last night’s edition of Raw on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.
I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the truly great pro wrestling stylings of @KingRicochet & @WWECesaro tonight on #RAW
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 28, 2019
– WWE Raw tag team champion Zack Ryder promoted the new shirt for him and his tag team partner, Curt Hawkins. The shirt says “Win or Lose Never Defeated.” You can check it out below.
We are #StillHere…and we are #NeverDefeated! #Raw @thecurthawkins GET THE SHIRT ON @wweshop! pic.twitter.com/DPN5LLbkd1
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 28, 2019
– Here are some more video highlights from last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw:
