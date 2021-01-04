Sean Waltman On Not Appearing On RAW Legends Night, NXT vs. AEW Ratings, Johnny Gargano’s Heel Work

In a recent interview on the Wrestling Inc. Daily, Sean Waltman discussed why he won’t be making an appearance on WWE’s Legends Night on RAW, NXT vs. AEW ratings, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Sean Waltman on not appearing on tonight’s Legends Night on RAW: “Some people are going, ‘Hey, how come you’re not on that?’ It’s because I’m on every other friggin legends thing they ever have. Enough of me and my friends for a while for f–k’s sake.”

On whether NXT could eventually overtake AEW in the Wednesday night ratings: “I think it’s possible. You’ve seen the numbers fluctuate. A couple of weeks and NXT has beaten AEW in the overalls, but when that happens, everyone goes, ‘Oh, the demo, the key demo,’ which is valid. I just think there’s room for improvement in the numbers there, and I think they just have to stick to what they what they do well.”

On Adam Cole as male performer of the year in NXT and Johnny Gargano’s heel work: “It was really tough man. I don’t have them right in front of me, but I went with Adam Cole for male competitor the year, but it was tough man. I thought Gargano was really impressive just because we’d only seen him as the ultra, white meat babyface, and then 2020, he did some incredible work as a heel. Some of the stuff he did from his house with Candice in some of those segments, I just thought they were fantastic man. He showed a real wide range.”