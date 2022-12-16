Sean Waltman Reacts To Action Andretti’s AEW Dynamite Win Over Chris Jericho

Sean Waltman has perhaps the most famous upset win in wrestling TV history, and he weighed in on Action Andretti’s surprising defeat of Chris Jericho from this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Andretti defeated Jericho in an upset on Dynamite, after which Tony Khan announced that he had signed Andretti to the AEW roster. Similarly, Waltman famously beat Scott Hall (then Razor Ramon) as the Kid on the May 17th, 1993 episode of Monday Night Raw, which launched his star run in WWE.

Waltman took to Twitter on Wednesday to note how his match was different than last night’s Dynamite, writing:

“I just got the s**t beat out of me by Scott, before he charged the corner, I moved & hit the moonsault body block. I got zero offense in before that. Chris had a competitive match with Andretti before putting him over.” “It was like my match with Bret, if I had actually pulled off the win.”

