Sean Waltman Recalls Being Told He Would Beat Razor Ramon, Talks Main Reason For the Angle

– On the latest X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman discussed his famous WWE breakout moment when he was booked to get a shocking underdog win over Razor Ramon. Waltman made his debut in WWE as the Kamikaze Kid, losing to Doink the Clown on the May 3rd, 1993 episode of Raw. Two weeks later, he upset Razor in a match on Raw and became known as the 1-2-3 Kid. That angle and the feud that followed propelled Waltman into a major spot in WWE as a fan underdog favorite, opening the door for him to the greater success he would achieve in the company and in WCW.

Highlights from the discussion, plus the full video, are below:

On being told about the plan to beat Razor Ramon: “So I was waiting for a call, because I already had all these other things going on. Like, I was promoting my own show, this NWA show with Hawk and Terry Funk in the main event. I worked with Sabu, was my first match with Sabu which kind of put us on the map with a lot of people. Jerry Lynn wrestled Candino, Taz wrestled Brad Rheingans. Nailz and the Hater against Masa Saito and Charlie Norris. What I’m trying to get at is, I had a lot going on. I also had a New Japan tour for a Super Junior tournament. So I kinda had options, right? But I never thought I would get hired by WWE. I never thought they would even consider me. So you know, I had the tryout, and I’m at home waiting. It seemed like forever, ’til they called, and then you know, one day I pick up the phone and it’s Vince, and he runs this whole Razor Ramon story by me. Pat Patterson is on the line with him, and they’re laying the whole thing out exactly how it happened. And I even mentioned, ‘Well I have this Japan tour,’ and they’re like ‘Okay, well then we’ll have Scott doing the promos,’ you know, challenging me to a rematch, putting the money up, and then eventually it’s too much for me to pass up and whatever … so we get there, right? Anyway, Vince asks me what I think of it, and obviously I am blown away by the whole thing. Because everyone else when they come into WWE, they just get three weeks of vignettes and some squash matches, and you know, ‘Get over.’ So it was so much greater the way I was brought in.”

On the angle being done to get Razor turned babyface: “And this was, by design, wasn’t just to introduce me. It was actually mainly to turn Scott, to turn the Razor Ramon character babyface. That’s what this was all about. Just in case I ended up, you know, flopping or s**tting the bed or whatever, they could still use this for the storyline with [Ted] DiBiase.”

On being squashed for the first couple weeks before the angle: “Actually I had a couple weeks — you know, Vince told me, “We’re gonna bring you in and we’re gonna squash you the first couple of weeks.’ So I had, I can’t remember which order, I had Curtis Hughes squash me one week and Doink, Matt Borne. And you can tell, like — see, they didn’t know what was planned for me, so they treated me like a job guy … of course it did [make the Razor angle seem more authentic].”

On talking to Hall before the match: “So I get there this week and I’m waiting. And then here comes Scott and he’s just really haggard-looking, and you know so is everyone else. [Hall] comes up to me, ‘You got any ideas?’ And I was like, I had a million ideas of what I wanted to do. So Scott says, ‘Calm down,’ you know. They just got off a red-eye from out here on the West Coast and everyone was really tired. They’ve been on the road. So yeah, I’m much more enthusiastic about everything that Scott is. And Scott goes up to Pat and goes, ‘Hey, what should we do here?’ Pat just said, ‘Uh, think of one thing. Just miss something, think of one thing, he beat you. They beat the s**t out of you the rest of the match.’ And that’s what happened. And that was the right way to do it, ’cause that was what made the actual victory more shocking. So that was how that went.”

