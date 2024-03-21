Sean Waltman Reflects On Time In WCW, Becoming Syxx

Sean Waltman recently looked back on his time in WCW and taking on his Syxx character. Waltman spoke at For the Love of Wrestling about that time and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his time in WCW: “It was just crazy because it wasn’t as organized, but a lot of times that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing… At least for us, because it was just fun and kind of chaotic… We’d end up going out –- don’t get me wrong, it was frustrating, but ’cause there was a lot of great talent there, we’d all just go out and still end up with great shows somehow. Yeah, it just worked. Like even though sometimes they shouldn’t have, they ended up working.”

On his transition into his Syxx gimmick: “I went from being 1-2-3 Kid, who a lot of people knew, then I go become part of the nWo and it just was a whole different thing. Everybody knew who you were. I was blown away by it.”