Sean Waltman Remembers Meeting Brodie Lee On Independents Before He Went To WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sean Waltman spoke about the time he spent with Brodie Lee on the independent scene before Lee was signed by WWE. Here are highlights:

On how well he knew Brodie: “I knew him a bit. I knew him from being on independent shows because before he came to work for WWE, he made a hell of a name for himself. I was a big Brodie Lee fan. He had a trucker gimmick. I don’t know what it was. He wore trucker hats. Anyways, he was Brodie, and f–k, I was a big fan of his, man. So I got to know him a little bit as a human being. So I can only echo what everyone else is saying about him. I hate to say this. I almost got numb to all the people dying, but then you see a picture of Brodie with his kids, it just breaks my f–king heart man.”

On how rough 2020 was: “It’s like the universe just said, ‘Hey, let’s just pick the best people, some of the best people out of wrestling, and let’s take them away.’ It’s not like Shad Gaspard was making huge headlines with what he was doing in wrestling, but everyone loved that guy. He had some things going on in Hollywood. I teamed with JTG a couple of years ago, and he was really good. Both of them guys were good. JTG and Shad, it’s just a shame with the God forsaken gimmick they had. It’s a little late to litigate that now, but it was a shame because they were really good.”

On Sting signing with AEW: “Well people can criticize, ‘oh, they should have done this with him, or they should have done that.’ It was fine. I’m a big fan of them signing Sting for sure. He is an icon by any definition of the word. He didn’t get the treatment I think that everyone would have liked to seen him get with WWE, and it just wasn’t going to happen. If we’re gonna be honest, I knew that was gonna happen. They didn’t treat him badly. They treated him well, like they do everyone but just not creatively.”