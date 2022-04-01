wrestling / News
Sean Waltman Reveals He Tore His Bicep At GCW Event In February, Needs Surgery
April 1, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman revealed that he suffered a torn bicep at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak back in February. He will need surgery but promised that he will return for more matches. Even with the injury, Waltman still wrestled last night Joey Janela’s Spring Break in a loss to Janela.
He wrote: “I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I’m going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches.”
I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I'm going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches. pic.twitter.com/yKol8ySq8z
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 1, 2022
