– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at the red carpet for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed he was recently hospitalized and diagnosed with diverticulitis. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sean Waltman on an in-ring return and being hospitalized with diverticulitis: “No. I won’t beat around the bush, no. Then, watch, next thing you know I show up at Rumble or something. No, I was just trying to get in better shape. Earlier last year, I was in the hospital for eight days with diverticulitis. It almost killed me. I lost a bunch of weight, like thirty pounds. After that, I decided I was going to take everything a little more serious and get off my ass. I’ve been training every day and shit.”

On how he’s doing now: “I’m doing great. (The recovery) was tough. It took a while to feel better. Now, I’m feeling good. It came back a little bit, but as soon as I noticed it, I was in the hospital right away. All that to say, I’m doing great now, but I had a rough time.”

On contacting with Kenny Omega while he was sick: “He helped me with it. I was in the hospital texting with him and he’s telling me what’s going on and what I should expect.”