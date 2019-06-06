Sean Waltman Addresses Bully Ray Fan Controversy in ROH, Thinks Story Is Being Blown Out of Proportion

– During this week’s edition of the X-Pac 12360 podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman spoke about the situation in ROH involving WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and a fan on Twitter named Josh that gained a lot of controversy this week. You can read more on that whole situation RIGHT HERE.

Sean Waltman on what happened: “I am going to go out on a limb here and say that it was probably a little bit more than your average heckling of the heels. I’m just guessing, and it seems to be the claim of Bubba. Supposedly, some of the people on social media confirmed that, but there’s no — we haven’t seen any of that, right? Well, I’m just going by what these two are say, and their stories kind of match up, don’t they?”

“I mean, the actual confrontation and the stories match up. What’s the problem here? Why is this even that big of f***ing news? I don’t get it. … Look, here’s the thing, and I’ve read on Twitter some people’s responses to Bully Ray on this and maybe I’m missing something here. People are jumping his s*** over his response. Was it the best idea to have him brought into a private room where things can be claimed, accusations can be made, and it’s only you two? His words versus your word? Probably not the best idea, but I’m just going by what the fan himself said. I don’t see the big deal here.”

Waltman on what took place: “So, where’s the harm? Somebody get their feelings hurt? Someone got scared a little bit? OK. OK, I get it. I get some people’s — big f***ing deal.”

Waltman on the line fans can cross when trash talking wrestlers: “There is a line! There is a line, and you’ll know it. You’ll know it’s being crossed when you f***ing hear it. … There’s s*** talking like heckling wresters and if you step over the line — obviously I come from a different era, but I try to look at things and I think I do a pretty good job compared to a lot of people from my generation when it comes to seeing things from everyone’s point of view. And I just think this is really being blown completely out of proportion. And I have some friends that probably disagree with me, and I don’t know what to tell you. I’m just not f***ing seeing the huge issue here. I got an idea, like let’s put Bubba’s head in a guillotine and chop his f***ing head off. I mean, what do we want done here? What do we want done? Fire him?! Shut the f*** up! What about an apology? Shouldn’t have put you in the room and scared you if you were scared? Sorry. Yeah.”

Waltman on what was probably said to the women: “I’m going to go out on a limb here and say it was probably a little bit over the line because these ladies — and all of us — especially them, they’ve been around a minute. Those girls, I’ve known them for over ten years, and they’ve heard some s*** before. It’s not like they’re thin skinned and can’t handle being f***ed with out there, especially as heels. And women — and women in our industry and the s*** they have to go through behind the scenes, let alone the sh*t they have to listen to from f***ing rude f***ing fans. And I don’t mean that, I’m not painting a broad brush with all fans because I love all y’all. But there’s some of it that’s over the line.”

Waltman on what will come of this: “I’m pretty sure that this kind of thing is not going to happen again, right? Do you think that [it will]? … Yeah. Nothing is going to happen. It’s blown [out of proportion]. They’re looking into it. There’s not much more to look into from what I can tell. And I just think that it’s ridiculous that it’s even a big story, but I sat and just spent, I don’t know, 10 minutes talking about it, so what the f***?”

Sean Waltman on Bully Ray: “Bubba’s not done himself any favors in the past with how he’s, you know, there’s been a few incidents with fans or what not, but that’s — Or whatever, I’m not really all — I just know Bubba from when we were in WWE together. That was a different environment and a different time, and we grow as people. Bubba’s a big — and he still comes off like a dick on TV? And it’s easy to — and he’s a big ‘ole intimidating f***er, so yeah. But still, where’s the harm here? ‘OK, Bubba, don’t do that again.’ ‘OK. I won’t do that again.’ End of f***ing story.”

If using the above quotes, please credit X-Pac 12360 with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.