Sean Waltman Says He Will Only Return to the Ring for a Match Like Royal Rumble
September 20, 2022
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) spoke about getting back into the ring. According to him, he’d only wrestle again for a match as big as the Royal Rumble or something similar. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“It’s hard for me to answer a question like that. I’m not in a frame of mind, where I’m at physically, to wrap my head around it. Especially after the last couple of matches I had. We get old, man. Can’t walk the next day after I do shit like that. If I get back in the ring again, it’s going to be a pretty big deal. It’s going to be something big like the Royal Rumble.”
Sean Waltman did wrestle earlier this year, losing to Joey Janela at Spring Break 6.
