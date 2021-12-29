wrestling / News

Sean Waltman Says He’s Been Medically Cleared To Return To The Ring

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sean Waltman

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Sean Waltman revealed that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring by his surgeon.

He said: ““It’s going great. My surgeon gave me the go-ahead. I just got the green light to get back in the ring. I’m just gonna get into better and better shape. I’ll be ring-ready beginning of next year, in case my phone rings.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sean Waltman, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading