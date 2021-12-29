wrestling / News
Sean Waltman Says He’s Been Medically Cleared To Return To The Ring
December 29, 2021 | Posted by
During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Sean Waltman revealed that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring by his surgeon.
He said: ““It’s going great. My surgeon gave me the go-ahead. I just got the green light to get back in the ring. I’m just gonna get into better and better shape. I’ll be ring-ready beginning of next year, in case my phone rings.”
X-Pac is medically cleared. (via WWE The Bump on 12/29) pic.twitter.com/qJbM02VVsR
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) December 29, 2021