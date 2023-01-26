Sean Waltman Says He’s Not Entering The Royal Rumble

Take Sean Waltman off your list for potential Royal Rumble surprise appearances, because the WWE Hall of Famer says he’s not competing in it. Waltman took to Twitter to confirm that there’s “no chance” of him making an appearance in the men’s Rumble match at Saturday’s PPV.

Waltman, who last wrestled in March at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, wrote:

“For the last 8 months, I’ve been enjoying life & eating whatever the f— I want. In other words, there’s no chance of me being in the Rumble. But I really appreciate those of you who have expressed their desire to see me appear.”

The Rumble takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.