Sean Waltman Says His Bronco Buster Move Was Banned in WCW

– During this week’s edition of X-Pac 1,2,360 (via Fightful), WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman shared an anecdote that one of his famous moves, the Bronco Buster, was actually a banned move during his time in WCW. Below is an excerpt:

“When I was first trying to get it over, they banned the move, they banned that s*** on WCW. Standards and practices did. By the time I got back to [WWE], there was a lot worse shit happening on TV. In WCW, the match where Scott [Hall] and I drop the Tag Team Titles to the Steiners, I go to do it to Rick and he wouldn’t take it. He wouldn’t stay in the corner. Scotty would try to set it up for me and he wouldn’t do it. The second time I try to do it, he puts his foot up and hits me in the balls.”