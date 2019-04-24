Sean Waltman Explains Why Bray Wyatt’s New Character Is ‘Very Cool’

In the latest episode of X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman gave his thoughts on some recent events on WWE TV, including the recent name change of the Viking Experience, who were renamed the Viking Raiders. Their old name got a lot of backlash online from fans after the team were called up and renamed from the War Raiders. Here are highlights:

On Bray Wyatt’s new character: “It’s great actually. It’s very good. It’s very cool. I think a lot of people, as soon as they saw it, I don’t know, they were just waiting to shit on it. And a lot of people get it though. The people that didn’t immediately grab their phone and go to Twitter and start going ‘Aw this is bullshit’ and actually watched it, I think were going, ‘oh wow, I think they might actually have something here’, because just think about the Bray Wyatt character when that whole thing debuted and just what a great job he did with that. That speaks to his overall talent and brilliance. This is going to be no different. And it’s obvious. So like that darkness is still there. So like I’m really looking forward to seeing what they do with that. And also, he looks like he’s in really good shape. He looks like he redistributed some of that weight. Good for him. And his beard game is strong right there.”

On the name change for the Viking Raiders: “I’m sure that most people still aren’t happy. I don’t know. I have this idea that everyone’s still gonna bitch about that. And I haven’t really looked so I’m not sure what the general consensus is on Viking Raiders but everyone was so up in arms over Viking Experience and how it was just the worst thing ever, you know? Yeah, it was bad. It was terrible. And this is so much better. So much better. They were the War Raiders and they are Vikings. This is fine. We can work with this.”

On Dustin Rhodes leaving WWE and joining AEW: “I’ve known Dustin forever, since I was a kid, like legit I’ve known him since I was fifteen. I just wish him the best. I think it’ll be good. He’s really good in there still. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens with that. Honestly, I would…this is kind of a big deal, this match. I would have liked to have seen it not be on this first big show of theirs. Like I would have liked to have seen maybe an angle shot on Double or Nothing and then the next really big show have the brother vs. brother. I’m surprised they’re throwing it out there so quickly, that’s all.”

