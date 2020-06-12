wrestling / News
Sean Waltman Debates Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka As Best NXT Women’s Champion
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Sean Waltman debated Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka as the greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all-time on Twitter. Waltman discussed the topic after the WWE on FOX Twitter account held a poll, noting that he’s going with Baszler but wouldn’t argue anyone who said Asuka:
Footnote: I wouldn't argue with anyone that says Asuka. It was a tough choice for me.
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV