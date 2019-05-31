Sean Waltman On the Shift of Perception Toward Smaller Talent: ‘Seth Rollins is Heavyweight Champion Now’

– Sean Waltman spoke with Fightful at Starrcast and talked about being a pioneer for smaller guys in the industry and more. You can see some highlights below:

On being billed at 214 pounds in WWE: “I always wanted to be 200 pounds, but it always floated around that area. Eh. I even got up to like 235 at one period, but not a good 235. [It was] right after I got out of my third rehab.”

On being credited as an influence by several modern WWE stars: “I do [hear about that]. The style that a lot of the guys, the mid-sized heavyweights are doing, the Seth Rollinses and all those guys. It wasn’t just me that was doing it, there were guys that I thought were better than me, but I was the one that got the opportunity. For one reason or another, I put myself at the right place at the right time. I’m not downplaying my ability, but there were several guys who brought that to the forefront in the states. I got the WWE opportunity. No one worked the style there, even the small guys. Now it’s the prevalent style there.”

On the shift in perception about smaller guys: “I see Seth Rollins come to the ring and they announce his weight and it’s under 220. That’s a heavyweight now, he’s a heavyweight champion.”