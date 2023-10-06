Sean Waltman Looking Forward To Stage Show With Kevin Nash, Recalls nWo Six-Man Tag Match In WWE

Sean Waltman is excited about his upcoming stage show with Kevin Nash, as he noted in a new interview. Waltman is teaming with Nash for the two-man show on November 25th in Chicago, and he spoke with Fightful for a new interview promoting the event. You can see some highlights below:

On his stage show with Kevin Nash: “Yeah. We don’t get to see each other nearly as much as we did just, say, a couple of years ago. A couple years ago Kevin, Scott and I were making a lot of appearances together. Now Scott’s not with us and things have happened in Kev’s life that have prevented him from leaving the house as much. I just don’t see him and I miss him a lot, man. He’s my best friend and I love him.”

On previous comments he made about Hulk Hogan: “It was fine. It was just fine. After I’d come back to WWE for a while, I moved back down to Florida, so I was in Tampa. I can’t remember what concert it was, but we were at a concert together in the sky box. Honestly, that’s where the seed [got planted]. I talked to Hulk. He didn’t give a shit that I said that about him, and I really didn’t care that he said it about me, either. It gave me something to talk about. We saw each other and at the time, Paul had told me he wanted to work with him at WrestleMania. So I dropped that seed to Hulkster and he was totally interested in it. Nothing ever came of that match up, but it was soon after that that Hulk and Vince actually finally talked again. Long answer to your question, but he didn’t care.”

On the 2002 nWo six-man tag match against Hogan, Kane, and The Rock: “What a match, right? Obviously Hulk, with Scott and Kev turning on him and all that, then Rock inserted into it. Kane and I, even though our feud had died down, people wanting to see him kill me never died down. So yeah, anyway, that six man match you’re talking about? What a piece of cake. ‘Cause everything was a guaranteed pop if you know what you’re doing.”

On people in WWE trying to keep him from returning to the nWo: “There were some people that weren’t big fans of mine behind the scenes that tried to keep me from coming back in the nWo. It just didn’t make any sense for them not to put me in, you know? It didn’t make a bit of sense. It was perfect. I had a little bit of a career slump before that. Then I was out with an injury and I got in a lot better shape in that time. Coming back into that nWo spot was sweet. I was gone not that long after, like by July I was gone from the company. But my last match was a main event on RAW and my house shows were all main events on my way out. It was great for me. It’s just like when I came in after Shawn got hurt into DX. No one’s replacing Shawn. No one’s replacing Hulkster. But there’s an empty spot there that needs to be filled and I was really good at filling them spots.”