wrestling / News
Sean Waltman Says He Can Still Go But Likely Won’t Be At WWE Royal Rumble
In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman said he can still go in the ring but likely wouldn’t have enough time to get in shape for WWE Royal Rumble. Waltman has been suggested by fans as a surprise entrant in the men’s rumble match for some time.
He wrote: “I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I’m at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I’ll be in the Rumble.”
I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I'm at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I'll be in the Rumble.
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Savio Vega Recalls the Infamous Blackout During Match With Steve Austin
- Matt Riddle Recalls His Backstage Incident With Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020
- The Rock Promises To Do Things Never Before Done in WWE
- Kevin Sullivan Thinks WWE Needs to be Cautious About a Hulk Hogan 40th Anniversary Celebration