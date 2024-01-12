wrestling / News

Sean Waltman Says He Can Still Go But Likely Won’t Be At WWE Royal Rumble

January 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman said he can still go in the ring but likely wouldn’t have enough time to get in shape for WWE Royal Rumble. Waltman has been suggested by fans as a surprise entrant in the men’s rumble match for some time.

He wrote: “I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I’m at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I’ll be in the Rumble.

