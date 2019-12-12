Sean Waltman Talks nWo Hall of Fame Induction, Says Eric Bischoff and Big Show Should Be Part of It

– Speaking on the latest episode of his X-Pac 12360 podcast, Sean Waltman discussed his second WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of the nWo. The group’s induction was announced on Monday, which is Waltman’s second in two years after he was inducted as part of D-Generation X last year.

In the discussion, Waltman talked about why he’s bummed that a couple of names are not part of the induction and what this one means to him. Highlights and the video are below:

On his second WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I am happy, obviously I am grateful. I don’t think anybody — no one has ever gone in [in] back to back years, I would venture to say it’s probably never gonna happen again. But yeah, if they’re handing out nWo Hall of Fame rings, I am definitely gonna go get mine. And I kind of expected, some people were gonna be ‘Oh, what’s X-Pac doing in there?’ Some people just, maybe when they started watching I was already gone. Or some people think, they know what I did there and they still aren’t impressed or whatever. But yeah, so I am definitely not turning it down. I think it’s crazy.”

On how Eric Bischoff and The Big Show should be part of the induction: “I’m bummed out that Eric Bischoff is not in on it. Yeah, I feel bad for that, I actually feel bad about that. Because I mean that was, it goes without saying, right? … Thinking about just everything from the early nWo days and it’s really making me think again. I’ve talked about how bad I feel about Eric not being in on this but Show was right there with us yeah. And he became like, basically the fourth at Road Wild in Sturgis … Definitely those two [should be in].”

On what this induction means to him: “Now I get to do it with Scott and Kev. Wow. You know something, it’s not that I’ve never thought of myself as the singles star, or anything like that. I just really loved, and still do, being part of something bigger than myself. Being part of something great. And being a meaningful part of something great. I love that. And regardless of whether it was nWo or DX, I knew my role, and I was happy with it … My whole life in general, looking back now. There’s billions of people on this earth and I ended up with this life. And it’s what we make of it but still. Just having all the right circumstances for this to even be possible. I am overwhelmed when I think about my life in general. And the impact I’ve been able to have on people and being able to live our dreams, all these things, they are just amazing. And this is part of that. It blows me away it really does, I am so amazed at this life I was blessed with its f**king incredible to me.”

