Sean Waltman Says His Team With Kane Was “Greatest Odd Couple Team” Ever

In a new video for WWE Vault, Sean Waltman spoke about his tag team with Kane from the late 90s and called it the greatest ‘odd couple’ tag team ever. The video features Waltman looking back on his time as X-Pac in the company.

He said (via Fightful): “To this day, I’ll tell you of all my partners, as far as tag team partners go, he’s my favorite tag team partner. It was, to me, the best ‘Odd Couple’ tag team in wrestling ever. That was a really successful run for me, teaming with Kane. I just loved teaming with him.”

He also spoke about beating the Acolytes to win the titles with Kane in 1999. He added: “I loved working with them. They hit hard, and so did I. I really liked being in there with guys that brought it. As a small guy that, when I first started, people laughed at, I had something to prove. When you get hit hard like that, first of all, it gets me more into it. Then, you get the reactions, and I’m addicted to the reaction from the crowd. The place popped! It’s kind of mindless entertainment, I guess. But, it was classic. To me, the greatest ‘Odd Couple’ tag team ever.”