Sean Waltman Thinks Bullet Club’s Raw ‘Invasion’ Was Worth the Cease & Desist Letter

Sean Waltman discussed the Bullet Club’s ‘Invasion’ appearance outside Raw last Monday and more with Court Bauer on WZ Daily. You can check out the audio and highlights below:

On the Bullet Club’s “Invasion” of Raw drawing a cease & desist letter from WWE: “I’m not surprised by this and I still think it was worth it. I’ll probably get heat for saying that. The truth is those guys are way more than a hand gesture that they co-opted from someone else. They are just as fine without those things.”

On Baron Corbin being the #1 contender to AJ Styles‘ United States Championship: I think he has a lot of upside but they just tried to go with him a little too soon, maybe. I’m a fan of his.

Bauer on Corbin: “I think he needs to be repackaged. I think he looks a little vanilla. His face and the way he registers things doesn’t really do much for me. Would face paint help? Would a new persona help? I don’t know. Would a manager help? Definitely. Somebody to get you invested in his matches, yes, that could possibly help. Just Baron Corbin as Baron Corbin, what is that? We used to do this thing at WWE, it was an exercise, where if you can’t describe a guy’s persona in one sentence then something is not working here. I’m like, ‘What is that?'”