Sean Waltman Wants to be Ready for In-Ring Return by WWE Royal Rumble Time

– During the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4-Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed making a return to the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sean Waltman on wanting to return to the ring: “To be honest with you, yeah. I’m not going out there saying, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do this. I’m booking this or that.’ Let’s see. Let’s see what I got.”

Waltman on his knee rehab: “It feels pretty good. My last doctor’s visit a couple weeks, probably a month or so ago, he said everything was coming along nicely. I thought I was a little behind because I took a little time off. I’m going to therapy and that, but no. He said, ‘You’re coming along just fine.’ We’ll see. I go to physical therapy again next week, and then we’ll just go from there.”

Waltman on his main goal: “So, just in case, I would like to be ready by Royal Rumble time, but that’s not something that’s my main goal, go do the Royal Rumble. But if they called me, I would do the Royal Rumble. I love WWE, and regardless of what’s going on, I still have love for them, and so I would like for them to be the ones that host my return matches. But if not, there’s plenty other people that will.”