Sean Waltman Weighs In On Braun Strowman’s Release, If Vince McMahon Will Sell WWE

Sean Waltman discussed WWE’s big releases including Braun Strowman, as well as whether he things WWE is likely to be sold, on his latest podcast. Waltman reacted to the latest releases and the speculation that WWE may be getting ready to sell, and you can check out highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the latest news from the past week. The biggest news was WWE releasing top Superstars and co-host/Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Waltman his reaction to the news.

On the WWE releases: “Some of them are bigger name than others, the biggest being Braun Strowman. He was the champion. He was in one of the main events of WrestleMania last year. It’s a surprise, but it’s not a shock. Nothing like that shocks me when it comes to that. People are speculating as to why. A lot of people are talking.”

On speculation that Vince McMahon may be looking to sell WWE: “Yeah, sure. I don’t know that he’s ready to do so yet. He might want to cash out. It could be like, ‘Yeah, I’ll sell, but I’ll still have some say over the company.’ Didn’t something like that happen when AOL bought Turner Broadcasting? Didn’t Ted Turner still keep a little bit of stroke? But I think it’s just as likely they’re just trying to get the bottom line as best as they can get it working for their shareholders.”

On where he sees the released talent going: “I mean, they can [go to AEW]. I don’t know if AEW wants them all. The landscape of the industry right now, it’s interesting. I just can’t imagine Strowman or Aleister Black having a hard time figuring out what they want. They might have a hard time deciding, but there’s plenty of opportunities. Lana and Miro together, sure, why not? It’s a little different now because he’s not the ‘Bulgarian Brute,’ that whole monster. He has a different vibe now. It’s like when I left WCW and became X-Pac. It was kind of an extension of Syxx. It was basically the same.”