Sean Waltman On What He Remembers From WWE ‘Plane Ride From Hell’

Sean Waltman recently shared what he remembers from the infamous WWE “Plane Ride From Hell.” The 2002 flight following the Insurrextion PPV in the UK involved a number of actions by inebriated talent and led to several people being fired, as well as allegations of sexual assault against Ric Flair as he was accused of exposed himself to flight attendants and forcing them to touch him. That particular incident resulted in a lawsuit against WWE that was settled out of court. Waltman was on the flight and he was asked about the whole thing in a Q&A at For the Live of Wrestling.

“So much of that stuff… I’m going, oh my god, I had no idea that happened,” Waltman noted (per Wrestling Inc). “I thought I was the real bad boy on that flight. I smoked a little pot in the bathroom and cut Michael Hayes’s hair. And that was nothing, apparently.”

He continued, “Honestly, that was my memory. And a little bit of Ric [Flair] going down the aisle in his robe.”