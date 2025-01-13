Sean Waltman Says WWE Is ‘Different Now’ Under Triple H: ‘It’s Amazing’

Sean Waltman is happy to see how WWE has changed under Triple H, as he noted in a new interview. Waltman recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for a new interview and talked about how the company has evolved since the WWE CCO took the reigns of creative.

“I’ll share something I haven’t told anyone else,” Waltman said. “When we were at Raw, I said to him, ‘You deserve all this. And the fans deserve you.’ The fans dealt with a lot of bulls**t over the years. It was hard to be a fan for a while, and I don’t f**king mind saying it. It’s different now. He’s here for the fans. There is so much happiness and excitement surrounding WWE. This is what I always envisioned for him. It’s amazing.”

Waltman added of his experience at last Monday’s Raw premiere on Netflix, “We get treated so well. That wasn’t always the way it was. There’s been times over the years I’ve seen older wrestlers so disappointed that they weren’t even acknowledged. It’s a big deal to us. This was our life. So it means the world to be treated the way we’re treated. Being at Raw, I loved it. I was telling my wife this, even people I wasn’t close with back in the day, I’m so happy to see them now.”