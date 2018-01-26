Sean Waltman On XFL Return: ‘Don’t Bet Against It’

In the latest edition of “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” (via Wrestling Inc), Sean Waltman gave his thoughts on the return of the XFL, if The Undertaker will wrestle again and more. Here are highlights:

On if the Undertaker misses wrestling: “He’s [Undertaker] fine. That doesn’t mean he’s not thinking about still doing it.”

On if Undertaker will wrestle again: “I think so. I’m just not saying that he said that.”

On the return of the XFL: “He’s [Vince] about ready to shove it up everyone’s ass, in short order. Don’t bet against it, that’s all I can say. He’s got two years to get this thing off the ground. When they f–king tried and failed before they did it in two months. It’ll be plenty for Vince. He already said there’s not going to be any crossover between this and WWE. No f–king wrestling announcers doing play by play, no, ya know cross-promote. I think it needs to be left something separate. I think he’s going to have a hard time finding enough players that don’t have anything on their record. You can’t have a DUI playing in the XFL… the quality of your character is equally as important as the quality of the player, just don’t want the PR nightmares… public relations-wise it’s good not to have a bunch of f–k-ups on your team.”

On if he would have rather been at the Barclays Center on Monday night: “No way that’s where I’d be right there. That’s where I started, it wouldn’t have made sense to be in the other building.”

On Finn Balor dating Cathy Kelley: “Cathy Kelley’s boyfriend, Finn Balor… If you had to choose anyone in the entire WWE [to date], it would be that guy. Trust me. They kind of deserve each other, really.”