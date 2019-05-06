wrestling / News
Season 2 Of WOW, Women Of Wrestling Begins Filming Next Week
May 6, 2019
— WOW, Women Of Wrestling’s second season will begin filming next week, per PWInsider.
Tapings will take place on on 5/15 and 5/16 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Advertised talent for the events include WOW Champion Tessa Blanchard, Jungle Grrrl, The Beast, Havok, The Disciplinarian, Samantha Smart, Kobra Moon and more.
This season is set to be comprised of 24 episodes, a significant uptick from the eight episodes of the first season. You can find ticket information here.
