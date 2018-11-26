wrestling / News
WWE News: Season Four of Total Bellas Debuts in January 2019, Strangest Street Fights Video, Charlotte Flair Takes Shot At The MMA Four Horsewomen
According to Pwinsider.com, the fourth season of E! reality series Total Bellas will debut on Sunday January 20th, 2019.
– Charlotte posted the following on Twitter, taking a shot at the MMA Four Horsewomen…
*missing from photo: @QoSBaszler @jessamynduke @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/X3U6MErs5i
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 26, 2018
– Here is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the Strangest Street Fights…