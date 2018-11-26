Quantcast

 

WWE News: Season Four of Total Bellas Debuts in January 2019, Strangest Street Fights Video, Charlotte Flair Takes Shot At The MMA Four Horsewomen

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
According to Pwinsider.com, the fourth season of E! reality series Total Bellas will debut on Sunday January 20th, 2019.

– Charlotte posted the following on Twitter, taking a shot at the MMA Four Horsewomen…

– Here is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the Strangest Street Fights…

Total Bellas, WWE

