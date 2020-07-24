Season One of Dark Side of the Ring Is Now On Hulu

Good news for everyone who likes sad, depressing stories: the first season of Dark Side of the Ring is now available on Hulu. The series, as implied by the title, explores the underbelly of pro wrestling and some of the more controversial events to take place in its history. The first season has the following subjects: Randy Savage & Miss Elizabeth, the Montreal Screwjob, the death of Bruiser Brody, the tragic history of the Von Erich family, the death of Gino Hernandez and Fabulous Moolah.

The series normally airs on VICE TV and scored its highest ratings ever for season two.