wrestling / News
Season One of Dark Side of the Ring Is Now On Hulu
July 24, 2020 | Posted by
Good news for everyone who likes sad, depressing stories: the first season of Dark Side of the Ring is now available on Hulu. The series, as implied by the title, explores the underbelly of pro wrestling and some of the more controversial events to take place in its history. The first season has the following subjects: Randy Savage & Miss Elizabeth, the Montreal Screwjob, the death of Bruiser Brody, the tragic history of the Von Erich family, the death of Gino Hernandez and Fabulous Moolah.
The series normally airs on VICE TV and scored its highest ratings ever for season two.
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Gets Angry During Interview on Pat McAfee’s Show, Shoves Producer and Storms Out (Video)
- The Young Bucks and The Blade ‘Messed Up’ After Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Eric Young on Leaving TNA For WWE, What Went Wrong in WWE, Says Vince McMahon ‘Made a Mistake’ With Him
- Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset About Spots In Extreme Rules Match