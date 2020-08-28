Season Two Of Miz and Mrs. Set To Return To USA Network In November

The Miz and Maryse took to Twitter to announce that Miz and Mrs. is set to return to USA Network in November.

The second season of the show originally premiered back in January, with only six of the scheduled 20 episodes airing before the mid-season finale back in March.

The Miz wrote: “Did you Miz us???? NOVEMBER can’t come fast enough. The new episodes of @MizandMrsTV on the @usa_network are gonna be….retweet and finish this sentence. #MizAndMrs”

Maryse wrote: “SOOOO EXCITING!!!! @MizandMrsTV is back in November with a ton of new episodes!!! Going to be craaaazy!!! @wwe @USA_Network #itfamily”

Did you Miz us???? NOVEMBER can’t come fast enough. The new episodes of @MizandMrsTV on the @usa_network are gonna be….retweet and finish this sentence. #MizAndMrs pic.twitter.com/qYXIZsgZBi — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 28, 2020