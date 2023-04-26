wrestling / News
Seating Chart For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium Posted Online
April 25, 2023 | Posted by
AEW heads to London for All In in August, and a some details on possible seating plans have emerged. Ticketmaster briefly posted and then deleted a seating chart, and screenshots are floating around online.
As you can see from the tweet below, it appears as if the whole of the stadium will be made available. Tickets apparently will range from £1500 to £30.
Tickets officially go on sale on May 5th for the show, which airs live on PPV.
So the Ticketmaster link I tweeted out -the page is now gone. BUT I took screenshots https://t.co/W6tzQijZOR pic.twitter.com/6l7PlVbLnO
— Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) April 25, 2023
