Seating Map Released For The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Event

According to Pwinsider.com, the official seating map for the April 2019 ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden event has been released. There will be a pre-sale tomorrow at 10AM ET for ROH Honorclub subscribers. MSG will host their own pre-sale on Thursday before the event officially goes on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster.com at 10 AM EST on Friday

Ringside seats will be $300 while the upper deck will be $30. The event will run head to head with NXT Takeover that evening. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tetsuya Naito have already been announced for the event.