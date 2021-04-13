New SEC Filing Lists Salaries For Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, & Triple H

A new SEC filing has listed the salary and compensation information for WWE executives Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, & Triple H. The company has released a new filing that lists the 2021 salaries for the executives as well as their totals in compensation for 2020.

The filing, which was made ahead of WWE’s annual stockholder meeting scheduled for May 27th, notes that no salary increases were made to any of the executives and lists as follows for 2021, per Fightful:

* Vince McMahon (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer): $1,400,000

* Nick Khan (President & Chief Revenue Officer): $1,200,000

* Stephanie McMahon (Chief Brand Officer): $730,000

* Triple H (EVP, Global Talent Strategy & Development): $730,000

The filing also lists the full compensations — which includes salary, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation, and other — as follows:

* Vince McMahon: $3,905,792

* Nick Khan: $12,964,565 (Includes a $5 million signing bonus and $6,799,138 in stock awards)

* Stephanie McMahon: $2,187,266

* Triple H: $2,318,280

Shane McMahon is listed in a performer capacity with “minimum guaranteed performance fees and royalties aggregating approximately $820,369.”

The booking (performer) agreements for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are as follows: