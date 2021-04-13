wrestling / News
New SEC Filing Lists Salaries For Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, & Triple H
A new SEC filing has listed the salary and compensation information for WWE executives Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, & Triple H. The company has released a new filing that lists the 2021 salaries for the executives as well as their totals in compensation for 2020.
The filing, which was made ahead of WWE’s annual stockholder meeting scheduled for May 27th, notes that no salary increases were made to any of the executives and lists as follows for 2021, per Fightful:
* Vince McMahon (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer): $1,400,000
* Nick Khan (President & Chief Revenue Officer): $1,200,000
* Stephanie McMahon (Chief Brand Officer): $730,000
* Triple H (EVP, Global Talent Strategy & Development): $730,000
The filing also lists the full compensations — which includes salary, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation, and other — as follows:
* Vince McMahon: $3,905,792
* Nick Khan: $12,964,565 (Includes a $5 million signing bonus and $6,799,138 in stock awards)
* Stephanie McMahon: $2,187,266
* Triple H: $2,318,280
Shane McMahon is listed in a performer capacity with “minimum guaranteed performance fees and royalties aggregating approximately $820,369.”
The booking (performer) agreements for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are as follows:
Paul Levesque. We have a booking agreement with Mr. Levesque which currently runs until March 30, 2022, and thereafter extends for successive one-year periods unless either party gives notice of nonextension at least 90 days prior to the expiration date. Under this agreement, Mr. Levesque is entitled to a minimum guaranteed annual payment of $1 million which the Company is entitled to recoup from all payments under the agreement including pay for performing in live and televised events and royalties for merchandise sold utilizing Mr. Levesque’s name and/or likeness.
Stephanie McMahon. We have a booking agreement with Ms. McMahon which currently runs until October 6, 2021, and thereafter extends for successive one-year periods unless either party gives notice of nonextension at least 90 days prior to the expiration date. Under this agreement, Ms. McMahon is entitled to a minimum guaranteed annual payment of $750,000 which the Company is entitled to recoup from all payments under the agreement including pay for performing in live and televised events and royalties for merchandise sold including Ms. McMahon’s name and/or likeness.
