Second Entrant Set In NWA 74 Burke Invitational
August 3, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has announced the second competitior in the The Burke Invitational at NWA 74. The company announced on Wednesday that KiLynn King is joining the previously-announced Samantha Starr in the Invitational, which will take place on night one of the PPV.
NWA 74 takes place on August 27th and 28th and will air live on FITE TV.
BREAKING: Entrant #2 in the #NWA74 Burke Invitational is @KiLynnKing!
After taking the Champ to the limit at #AlwayzReady, can King do what it takes to defeat multiple opponents on Night 1 of #NWA74 and earn another title shot on Night 2?
— NWA (@nwa) August 3, 2022