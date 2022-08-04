wrestling / News

Second Entrant Set In NWA 74 Burke Invitational

August 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kilynn King NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced the second competitior in the The Burke Invitational at NWA 74. The company announced on Wednesday that KiLynn King is joining the previously-announced Samantha Starr in the Invitational, which will take place on night one of the PPV.

NWA 74 takes place on August 27th and 28th and will air live on FITE TV.

