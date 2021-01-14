wrestling / News

Second-Ever Fight Pit Announced For Next Week’s NXT

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Fight Pit II

Timothy Thatcher will step in the Fight Pit again on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Thatcher will face Tommaso Ciampa in the NXT gimmick match next Wednesday.

Thatcher previously participated in the first Fight Pit in May of last year, defeating Riddle just before the latter headed to the main roster.

Triple H commented on the announcement, as you can see below:

