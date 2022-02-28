Second International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony Set For August

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that their second annual induction ceremony and dinner is set for August 27. It will happen at the Desmond Hotel in Albany, NY. Here’s the official announcement:

Induction Awards Dinner 2022

Saturday, August 27, 2022?

The Desmond Hotel, Albany, NY

6:05 PM WTBS Cocktail Hour – (Wrestlers Talkin’ Before the Show)

7:00 PM Dinner and Awards Ceremony

Join the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame for our second annual Induction Awards Dinner and Ceremony on August 27, 2022, at The Desmond Crown Plaza Hotel in Albany, NY. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:05 PM Eastern Time, which we call WTBS (Wrestlers Talkin’ Before the Show) in honor of the traditional television start time for pro wrestling on the TBS network for many years.?

The informal cocktail hour is followed by an elegant and intimate dinner with wrestlers, special guests, friends and fans. A banquet dinner is served to all guests as IPWHF executives and honored guests present awards, including the Rocky Johnson “Medal for Mettle” awarded to a champion of courage in the wrestling community, the IPWHF Trailblazer Award honoring those who broke boundaries in the business, and the Excelsior Award given to a non-wrestler who has helped to advance the pro wrestling industry.

As a dinner guest, you will also witness pro wrestling history as the IPWHF Class of 2022 is inducted into the Hall of Fame. Inductees will receive their Hall of Fame rings, which will be on display at the dinner, and we will unveil the bronze plaque of each legend to be installed in the IPWHF Hall of Fame exhibit at the MVP Arena in Albany.

This exclusive event will have limited capacity, so don’t delay!

For more details, click here.